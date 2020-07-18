tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany´s highest court on Friday said security services had too much unfettered access to people´s online data and ordered legislation to be revised to set higher hurdles. German intelligence services and police agencies currently have the right to ask telecom and internet companies for user info ranging from names and birth dates to passwords and IP addresses, to help their investigations in areas like counterterrorism and cyber crime.