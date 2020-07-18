Brit held after bomb threat on flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: A British national was arrested on Friday after a Ryanair plane flying from London to Oslo received a bomb threat, Norwegian police said, the second threat against a Ryanair flight in a week.
Fighter jets from neighbouring Denmark escorted the plane to the Norwegian capital, where it landed safely. A large police presence awaited the aircraft as it touched down at Gardemoen airport about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Oslo.
"Police have the situation under control and have arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of being behind the bomb threat," police said in a statement, adding that the suspect was British.