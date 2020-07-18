close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
AFP
July 18, 2020

Shark grabs 10-year-old from fishing boat

World

SYDNEY: A shark "grabbed" a 10-year-old boy from a fishing boat off Australia on Friday but swam off after his father jumped in to save him, officials said.

The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition with cuts to his arm, chest and head after the attack off the coast of the island state of Tasmania, the local government reported. The child was wearing a life vest as he accompanied his father and two other men fishing five kilometres (three miles) from shore when the shark "grabbed him from the boat", it said in a statement.

