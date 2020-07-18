Yangtze floods force millions from homes

JIUJIANG, China: Vast swathes of China have been inundated by the worst flooding in decades along the mighty Yangtze River, with residents piling into boats and makeshift rafts to escape a deluge that has collapsed flood defences and turned their homes into waterways. Heavy rains since June have left at least 141 people dead and missing, forced nearly 15 million people to be evacuated from their homes in July alone, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, according to the government.

An AFP photographer travelled through central Jiangxi, floating past partly submerged villages and towns as rescue workers battled to repair levees and dykes as forecasters warned of yet more rain.

Waters in more than 400 rivers have exceeded warning levels, while some have reached historic highs over a period that officials say has caused the highest average rainfall levels across the Yangtze basin since 1961.