close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 18, 2020

Brit held after bomb threat on flight

World

AFP
July 18, 2020

OSLO: A British national was arrested on Friday after a Ryanair plane flying from London to Oslo received a bomb threat, Norwegian police said, the second threat against a Ryanair flight in a week.

Fighter jets from neighbouring Denmark escorted the plane to the Norwegian capital, where it landed safely. A large police presence awaited the aircraft as it touched down at Gardemoen airport about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Oslo.

"Police have the situation under control and have arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of being behind the bomb threat," police said in a statement, adding that the suspect was British.

Latest News

More From World