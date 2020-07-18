Trump niece’s memoir sells 1m copies

NEW YORK: A new book on Donald Trump written by his niece sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher said on Thursday.

Mary Trump’s "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider. Mary, a psychologist whose father was Trump’s oldest brother Fred, accuses the president of hubris and ignorance, and says he fits the clinical criteria for being a narcissist.

The 950,000 copies sold on Tuesday, including pre-orders as well as audio and digital versions, "is a company record" for the Simon & Schuster publishing house, it said in a statement.