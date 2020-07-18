England series will be challenging: Wasim Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has termed Pakistan’s series against England challenging.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Derby, training and playing intra-squad matches. The first Test of the three-match series against England will start on August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Wasim says Pakistan’s series against England will not be easy as the hosts will have played a series of three Tests against the West Indies. “They will be in complete match practice. In comparison, our cricketers have not played matches since March, they have only practiced, so I think this series will be challenging for Pakistan,” he said in a message.

Wasim said that the positive thing was that the Pakistani squad was working hard. “The players are practising well, matches and training sessions are going on, first in Worcester and now in Derby, the coaching staff is also working hard with the players. I am hopeful that when the series starts, the Pakistan team will be fully prepared,” he added.