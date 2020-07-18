Salim Malik to resend his submission to ICC transcript

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former captain Salim Malik will submit his second submission on International Cricket Council (ICC) transcript about the fixing scandal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) next week.
He has said his lawyers are preparing detailed answers to all questions. The former captain said that he wanted the matter to be settled once and for all as he wanted to move on. He was banned from cricket in 2000 on charges of being involved in match fixing.