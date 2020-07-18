Method handed Listed mission in Rose Bowl outing

LONDON: The exciting Method tests the water at Listed level in the bet365 Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Martyn Meade’s colt was a short-priced favourite on his Doncaster debut three weeks ago and could hardly have been more impressive in scooting clear of his rivals under Ryan Moore.

The form received a significant boost at Newmarket last week after the runner-up, Fev Rover, pushed Dandalla all the way in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Method now gets his chance in Listed company, with champion jockey Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

“We’re looking forward to him running again. He was quite impressive at Doncaster, but this is a totally different ball game,” said Meade.

“He’s come out the race really well and I’m expecting him to progress and make a good showing of himself.

“It’s a natural stepping-stone. Let’s hope he can do it. It’s just the right sort of race for him. I think he learnt a lot the other day.”

Among the opposition in Berkshire are Windsor Castle fifth Mighty Gurkha, from Archie Watson’s yard, Roger Varian’s recent Yarmouth scorer Imperial Yellow and the Brian Meehan-trained Tanfantic, who was fourth in Sandown’s Dragon Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton is looking to pick up some black type for Bella Vita and Hyanna in the other Listed race on the card - the bet365 Aphrodite Stakes.

Bella Vita has already been Listed placed, having finished second in the Chalice Stakes at Newbury last summer, while Hyanna gets her first opportunity after winning a handicap at Windsor last month.

“They are two very similar fillies and are in good form. They have different owners, so we’re trying to get a bit of black type for them,” said the trainer.

The 11 declared runners include Makawee and Cabaletta, who were second and fourth in the Lancashire Oaks, and the Ed Dunlop-trained Virgin Snow, who was second in the Group Three Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle last time out.

The latter is a daughter of Gleneagles out of the yard’s former star mare Snow Fairy, so winning black type would significantly boost her broodmare value.