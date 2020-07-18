Crime of honour

Karo Kari is a formal term used for honour killing in Sindh. If a woman is declared Kari her family members find themselves authorized to kill her along with the co-accused man (Karo). This sort of killing is practised across the country but statistics show that Sindh is the most affected province.

Because of loopholes in our criminal justice system, the ratio of these killings is increasing with every passing day. The percentage of conviction in these cases stands at merely two percent while on the other hand the proportion of acquittal is almost 22 percent. Incomplete and improper investigation make these cases weak right from inception. This justice system is in dire need of special legislation to prevent this barbaric practice.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Hussain Abad