Implications of latest Indian moves in Kashmir

After revoking the special status of Kashmir almost a year back, India has now unleashed a series of measures to permanently change its core identity and defining characteristics. The situation on the ground warrants an immediate response as any delay would be tantamount to a tacit approval of the settler colonialism by India in the disputed territory.

After striking down Articles 370 and 35A on August 5 last year, India identified four key areas for policy intervention to quell the freedom movement in Kashmir. The introduction of a new domicile law is the cornerstone of this brinkmanship to create new ground realities in Kashmir.

Under this law, India has already granted state subject status to thousands of outsiders in a matter of weeks and, according to Indian media, is set to give the same to over six thousand retired Nepali Gorkha soldiers as well, who served as mercenaries in Kashmir in 1990s and were involved in the notorious practice of beheading innocent people.

The law specifically facilitates Indian men in uniform to settle in Kashmir permanently after fulfilling a slack criterion, but denies the original Kashmiris — who had to flee to Azad Kashmir to escape Indian persecution — the right to return. Besides settling in a large number of outsiders in Kashmir, India also plans to arm them for “self protection”.

Secondly, India is out to destroy Kashmiris economically by facilitating the settlers at their cost in every walk of life. For instance, they are entitled to all kinds of government jobs in the held state, including 50 thousand new openings, especially created as a follow up to the enactment of the domicile law. Furthermore, over 120 thousand kanals of prime land has already been identified to help the settlers entrench themselves well in Kashmir. Contrarily, native Kashmiris are being robbed off their businesses, farmlands and orchards under one pretext or the other. Demolition of their houses has become a routine matter.

For over a year now, they are under a lockdown and faced with starvation, but their homeland has been opened to Indian tourists and pilgrims.

Thirdly, drugs and alcoholism are also reportedly being promoted to destroy the young generation of Kashmiris. Not long ago, an eight-year-old boy was discovered to be an addict because of unhindered access to drugs in his locality. As a new step, now the government is set to open 65 liquor shops at different places, including Chirar-e-Sharif in Kashmir, to “help people overcome the stress factor due to the violence in the area”.

Lastly, India is carrying out a witch-hunt of the second and third tier Kashmiri leadership and has exterminated over two hundred promising young people over the past few months in “encounters”. This is bound to create a big vacuum as the first line leadership of Kashmiris is unable to lead them because of advancing age or prolonged imprisonment in Indian jails. Shabbir Shah, for example, only recently completed a 33-year-long imprisonment in Indian jails.

Pakistan should approach all relevant forums, including International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN, to stop India from changing the demographics of Kashmir. Changing the demographics of an occupied land is a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Statute of the ICC. UN General Assembly, Security Council and Commission on Human Rights all have several times squarely condemned attempts to alter the demographic composition of an occupied territory.

Closely interlinked to this issue is the repatriation of the Kashmiri refugees, living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to Indian-occupied Kashmir. Unlike the Indian stance on the issue of Pandits, Pakistan has inexplicably never made repatriation of Kashmiri refugees to their ancestral places a part of its official narrative on Kashmir. After Indian decision to declare Kashmir a union territory, Pakistan should now seriously consider to withdraw from the Simla Agreement signed in 1972. The agreement, as interpreted by Delhi, bounds Pakistan and India to resolve Kashmir bilaterally, without any third-party intervention. The agreement has, therefore, lost its utility today, except being an albatross around the neck of Pakistan when it comes to raising the Kashmir issue at international fronts.

Demographic change is one of the most lethal weapons historically employed by occupation powers to colonise a nation beyond recognition. The fate of aboriginals in America, Australia and elsewhere is a living testimony to this assertion. Kashmiris are today faced with a similar kind of threat and need to be rescored at every cost.

