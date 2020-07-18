Resurgent virus crisis rattles Netanyahu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: His poll numbers are sinking, protests are growing and economically punishing restrictions have just been reimposed: surging coronavirus cases in Israel have left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encircled by trouble. After a late-night cabinet meeting, the government on Friday announced that stores, markets and various other public spaces would be closed on weekends. It said restaurants would be limited to takeaway services through the week, with a later statement specifying the measure would start from Tuesday.