Pakistan welcomes TTP leader’s inclusion on UN blacklist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday welcomed the designation of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud by the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on its ISIL (Da’esh) and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.

“The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the statement, the TTP is already a UN-designated terrorist organisation and is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan has defeated TTP through comprehensive security operations in the country. However, the TTP continues to operate from outside Pakistan’s borders with support from its third-country facilitators.

“Pakistan will continue to pursue its policy of fighting against those involved in participating, financing, planning, facilitating and perpetrating terrorism,” the spokesperson added.