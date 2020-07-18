As virus slows, PM Imran cautions against complacency

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday cautioned Pakistanis to not be complacent, reiterating the strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) ahead of Eidul Adha amid an apparent decline in daily virus cases and deaths.

Eidul Adha must be celebrated “with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored and our hospitals were choked”, the Prime Minister said on Twitter, while ordering for the strict implementation of the government’s advice.

Khan was referring to a surge in coronavirus cases following Eidul Fitr holidays, during which people flouted government advice and mingled without taking precautions. In the time that has passed, the government has been championing its “smart lockdown”, which appears to be paying dividends. On Friday, official figures show 2,085 new infections (total 259,999) and 49 deaths (total 5,475) — less than half the daily cases and deaths the same time last month (5,358 and 118 deaths). Thus far, 183,737 have recovered.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said Pakistan was among the fortunate countries where the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals, especially in intensive care, has gone down and the death rate as well, unlike its “unfortunate neighbour India”.

“This positive trend has been the result of our smart lockdown policy and the nation observing government’s SOPs,” he stated and urged the nation to continue observing SOPs to sustain the positive trend. Separately, President Arif Alvi said all the activities of the state, government and the people could be carried out hassle-free if the SOPs are truly followed. In a tweet, the President said a consensus between government and Shia scholars on SOPs during Muharram manifested the tendency of all schools of thought to unite on all national objectives.

He said the mourning processions and Majalis (gatherings) in Muharram would continue subject to the enforcement of the SOPs. The President thanked the ministers, AJK president, provincial governors and the Shia scholars for evolving a consensus on the SOPs for Muharram rituals, like the ones for Tarawih prayer and mosques during the Holy month of Ramadan.