Pakistan offers India access to RAW spy for third time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered India consular access to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for a third time, a day after Indian diplomats stormed out without meeting the serving Indian navy commander.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the response of India is awaited, state media reported. Meanwhile, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had given second consular access to Jadhav but the two officials of the Indian High Commission returned without talking to him and rather ignored his repeated calls for conversation.

In a statement, the foreign minister said this all showed India’s mala fide intentions as they never wanted consular access. A glass between them and the spy was removed and it was also offered to remove security guards except one. “We could not leave them alone due to security reason,” he said. “We didn’t know what wrong they might do.”

He also said that despite Indian attempts to isolate Pakistan, New Delhi itself stood isolated having strained ties with all its neighbours.

The foreign minister said the inclusion of Iran in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Afghan peace process had dealt a blow to India with the opposition strongly criticising the Narendra Modi regime.

“India has lost its several soldiers in border clash with China. Nepalese parliament passed a resolution to press for demands. The India-Bangladesh ties are also losing warmth,” the foreign minister said. He said the inclusion of Iran in CPEC and peace in Afghanistan would be advantageous for all states in the region.