Textile feels heat from utility outages

KARACHI: Textile exporters of the city has criticised the utility companies for electricity and gas outages, as well as unavailability of water to the industries, a statement said on Friday.

The industries of Karachi are facing prolong and unscheduled electricity load-shedding by K-Electric, said Jawed Bilwani, chief coordinator of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Moreover, the industries are also facing low gas pressure, which disrupt the industrial production, while the industries are also not getting water as per their requirement.

Exporters are annoyed and upset due to interrupted power and gas supplies, which has slowed down the wheels of industries and crippled the export production, he added.

“Reportedly, several industries suffered heavily and were worried about their export orders on time.”

The present government, which is continuously claiming policy change, is becoming a silent spectator over the industrial gas and electricity crisis in Karachi.

The exporters termed power and gas load-shedding a preplanned conspiracy to destroy the industries of Karachi.

Bilwani said, “It is an irony that Karachi has been continuously victimised by K-Electric, a private company, which is having a monopoly.”