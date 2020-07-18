Incompetent rulers cultivate economic malaise

LAHORE: Past governments were also plagued by corruption, nepotism and a shade of incompetence, but the economy of the country continued to stay on the growth trajectory even in the worst periods. The only things that differentiate this government, is its extreme intolerance.

Pakistan has posted economic growth despite corruption, nepotism and incompetence of different regimes because they did not continue to fight with the entire political opposition and bureaucracy, and they never called businessmen thieves or corrupt without any evidence.

The incompetence of many regimes was covered by the bureaucracy that guided them to take saner decisions. Businessmen cooperated with the state by investing heavily in their home land.

The political opposition was instrumental in keeping a check on the ruling party. This paved way for sustained growth, which was somewhat subdued during the tenure of some regimes.

Of course the incompetence of rulers did take its toll on the economic progress as the bureaucracy developed an irrevocable habit of rent seeking that flourished the non-documented economy.

Pakistan has been ruled by both military and democratic regimes, but it is perhaps the only country where three military coups were accomplished without any bloodshed.

The first military dictator Ayub Khan did disqualify some politicians, but never resorted to witch hunting. Yahya Khan oversaw the cleanest elections in Pakistan’s history that he

refused to accept the results, which ended in the dismemberment of the country.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto negotiated with his bitterest political opponents to pass the 1973 constitution with national consensus. Ziaul Haq tirade was only directed against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while he took along all other

political forces.

Juneju government respected all political opponents, including PPP that resulted in his removal by general Zia. The Benazir and Nawaz governments that followed for next 10 years were mildly vindictive against each other, but not to the extent of locking the entire opposition in lock-up.

General Musharaf tried to prosecute the leadership of PPP and PML-N, but only few were jailed even in dictatorship. In fact Nawaz and family were exiled to Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took over as a very clean party that firmly believed in transparency, merit and fair accountability. They also created a firm impression that the party has in its wings highly qualified and competent experts, who know how to fix the flaws in the economic system.

The competence of its experts was exposed in the first 100 days of its rule. It not only failed to achieve any of its goals set for first 100 days, but was nowhere near on any of its targets.

It passed the entire blame of the fuss created in the first 100 days to past misrule. People believed it in the beginning, although sane persons straight away saw the incompetence at its height.

People were living decently before the caretaker governments assumed charge from PML-N government. Despite complete failure at administrative and economic front, the government won laurels from its supporters as it relentlessly targeted all its political opponents.

The medium used was the National Accountability Bureau. Thereafter, the economy was totally ignored in this witch hunting that started with the aid of NAB law, where any individual could be detained by the NAB for up till 90 days.

In order to implicate the political opponents, the government sought the ‘cooperation’ of bureaucracy. Those who refused to oblige were made to face NAB cases.

Those who complied were spared. Businessmen thought to be supporters of past regimes were also made to face NAB music.

This attitude polarised the entire society. The opposition after being cornered is hitting back hard. The bureaucracy has stopped providing sane advice.

Businessmen have stopped investing in the country. This regime opened fronts all around. The media was selectively deprived of government advertisements.

The big corporations were secretly informed of government’s displeasure if they released their advertisement to certain media groups. In the beginning critical reporters were harassed and shunned away from media briefings.

Then some channels were banned and ultimately the head of largest media group arrested under the draconian NAB law.

It is because of this total polarisation of the society that the government is finding it hard to move ahead. The cronyism is at its height in the present regime.