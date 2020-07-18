Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight session on Friday due to importers’ dollar demand, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 167.33 against the dollar, 0.20 percent, or 34 percent, weaker from the previous closing of 166.99 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the local currency lost 35 paisas against the greenback.

The local unit ended at 167.55/dollar, compared with the Thursday’s closing of 167.20. Dealers said the rise in the dollar demand to cover import payments exerted downward pressure on the domestic currency. The decline in the rupee value versus the greenback was attributable to short supply of dollars during the day.

“Importers increased purchases of dollars to ensure that they had ample US currency to make payments, as monsoon rains started in the city,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“There was also no intervention from the central bank to prevent the rupee from falling during the session,” he added.

However, sentiment was positive due to continual rise in the foreign exchange reserves.