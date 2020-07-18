MPCL makes gas discovery

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas discovery from its new exploratory efforts at Hilal-1 Exploration Well, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area, located in Ghotki district, Sindh, a statement said on Friday.

MPCL, as part of its aggressive exploration campaign to chase hydrocarbons resources in the country, drilled Exploratory Well Hilal-1 in Mari D&PL Area, it added.

The well was spud-in on April 21, 2020 and drilled down to the depth of 1,202m into Sui Main Limestone. The Drill Stem Tests flowed gas at a rate of 11 MMSCFD.

Drill Stem Tests also successfully flowed at a rate of 6.88MMSCFD subsequent to acid job. MPCL’s produced gas is supplied to the fertilizer manufacturing industry being backbone of agricultural economy of Pakistan and around 90 percent urea production in the country is based on MPCL supplied gas.

This is the fifth consecutive new discovery in Mari D&PL Area following its earlier three discoveries at Shahbaz-1, Shaheen-1 and Parwaaz-1 and one discovery at Lower Goru B sand level of Tipu-1, it said.

These successes have been primarily achieved from the results of the company’s extensive investment on acquisition of 1,079sq.km wide-azimuth 3D seismic data simultaneously imaging all the probable hydrocarbon bearing zones/ compartments as well as the presently producing reservoirs, which was followed by extensive drilling program by investing more than US$ 60 million.

MPCL presently, operates seven development and production leases, eleven exploration licenses and has joint venture interest share in six other exploration blocks and four D&P leases, it added.