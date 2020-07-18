close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

Gold rates rise Rs300/tola

Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs300/tola on Friday to an all-time high of Rs109,650/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs94,007.

In the international market; however, bullion rates remained unchanged at $1,806/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

