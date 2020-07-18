PSX caps week on a high note led by cyclical stocks

Stocks on Friday gathered more gains to end week on a winning note, mainly owing to continuous appreciation in the steel and cement sectors following the announcement of government’s plan to release funds for ongoing and new development projects, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.89 percent or 329.41 points to close at 37,330.85 points, while its KSE-30 index followed suit with a high of 0.57 percent or 91.31 points to end at 16,147.83 points.

Topline Securities in a note said, “Cement and steel sectors continued to garner investor interest on the back of low interest rate environment, announcement of construction package and recent progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme”.

The brokerage added that some profit taking was observed in the E&P (oil and gas exploration and production sector) as it closed -0.08 percent lower from its previous day close.

Of 386 active scrips, 265 moved up, 104 down, and 17 were unchanged, while volumes stood at 466.058 million shares, compared to 402.589 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the market ended on a positive note; however, trading volume was moderate, as several investors were anxiously waiting for the announcement of the monetary policy.

“Views were slightly divergent on interest rate as on the back of inflation rate there has been left no room for further cut; however, if the central bank opts for pro-economic policies and growth then there is a possibility of rate cut,” Ahmed said.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said the sentiment remained positive in the capital market which was likely to sustain gains in couple of sessions of the next week.

“It appears there has been no negative development that could erase share values in near term; however, the equities are expected to face downward correction only due to rollover week as some of the investors would offload their positions, likely by end next week,” Shafi added.

Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management, said the market showed buoyant behavior in continuation with the trend witnessed in the past week.

Tahir Abbas, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “Following the government’s ban on institutional investment in National Savings Scheme, capital market has witnessed ample deployment of funds, which helped improve overall sentiment”.

Cyclical sectors such as cement, steel, and autos were leading the show owing to low interest rate and construction package, which might bolster the overall margins and demand of their products, Abbas added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Equities continued their upward journey with positive sentiment in absence of any major triggers, while country's forex reserves increased to $18.95 billion and remained stable compared to last week”. Fertiliser and power sectors led the index gains, cumulatively adding 149 points, Balani added.

Phillip Morris Pakistan, gaining Rs128.95 to close at Rs1,879.95/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs67.01 to finish at Rs979.00/share, were the top gainers, while Island Textile, down Rs97.86 to close at Rs1206.92/share, and Ismail Industries, losing Rs27.29 to close at Rs336.71/share, were the major losers. Hascol Petrol posted the highest volumes with 87.258 million shares and gained Rs0.22 to end at Rs14.08/share, while Aisha Steel Mills recorded the lowest with 8.831 million shares, gaining Rs0.27 to end at Rs12.39/share.