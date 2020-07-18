FBR audit unearths discrepancies in sugar mills’ financials

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has detected ‘serious’ discrepancies in financial accounts of sugar mills in a preliminary audit, which was launched on the recommendation of the inquiry commission constituted by the Prime Minister, sources said on Friday.

The sources in Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi said it launched audit of 27 sugar mills and conducted desk audit, which revealed discrepancies in both income tax and sales taxes.

The unit launched the audit exercise end of last month on the recommendation of the sugar inquiry commission, which was constituted by the prime minister.

The sugar inquiry commission identified serious irregularities pertaining to suppression of supplies for evading sales tax and income taxes. The commission recommended opening up the last five years’ cases of the sugar mills and conducting of forensic audit. The sources said the desk audit revealed that the sugar mills also concealed profits to reduce income tax liabilities.

On the basis of initial outcome, the LTU Karachi now asked the sugar mills to provide complete records of sales and purchases till coming Monday.

According to one of the notices sent to sugar mills, the unit informed the sugar mill that cost of sales had shown unusual trend of sugarcane purchase.

Further, the sugar mills claimed huge expenses under the heads of cost of sales, administrative and general and distribution/selling expenses in profit and loss account.

The notices, seen by The News, said the sugar mills claimed huge expenses under the head of donation/charity, depreciation in capital goods and expenses on operating and administrative.

The unit directed the sugar mill to provide details of bank statements of all bank accounts maintained during the tax year 2019. Besides, the sugar mill was also asked to declare that it had no other bank account other than the declared.

The sources said the audit proceedings were initiated against sugar mills for past five years. As first step the unit was conducting audit for tax year 2019.

In November last year, the FBR launched audit of sugar sector through special panels of auditors comprising tax officials and auditors of chartered accountant firms. The decision to conduct audit through special panels was taken by the then FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi. The decision was taken on the basis of the official study which revealed huge tax evasion in sugar sector. The stock taking carried out by field formations of FBR and the Cane Commissioner of three provinces had a difference of 641,000 metric tons, which showed that the sugar mills were underreporting their stock in order to evade tax payments.

The study had also identified that the local supplies during the tax period of July 2019 fell 255 percent due to enhancement in tax rate from eight percent in June to 17 percent in July last year.

The idea of audit of sugar sector was dropped for unknown reasons and Zaidi had resigned from the post of FBR chairman. The latest report of sugar inquiry commission had also identified similar irregularities in the sugar sector.

The inquiry commission report highlighted that the increase in tax impact was Rs3.6 per kilogram due to the increase in rate of general sales tax to 17 percent after July 1 last year.

“The real increase in the retail price occurred between December 2018 and June 2019 when it went up by about Rs16 per kg. Similarly, the major increase in ex-mill price occurred between December 2018 and June 2019 when it increased by almost 12 per kg – from Rs51.64 to Rs63.59/kg,” the report said. “This period saw no increase in sales or other taxes and the price of sugarcane, the major input, was also stable.”