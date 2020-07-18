Imported wheat exempted from anti-hoarding law, duties

ISLAMABAD: The government has exempted imported wheat from anti- hoarding law, sales tax customs and regulatory duties to meet demand and supply gap of the staple across the country, food ministry said on Friday.

Imported wheat is exempted from the Anti- Hoarding Act imposed by the provincial governments on producing verified import record by the importers. The federal government is to approach the Sindh government to waive off the excise and taxation charges of 1.25 percent on import value of wheat.

A survey by The News in May found that the country needs to import 100,000 to 200,000 tons of wheat every month till April next year to check price hike in the domestic market as local production is not sufficient to stabilise grain supplies.

Wheat production runs short of about one million tons and may be around 25.7 to 26 million tons this year, according to an estimate. There is about 0.7 to 1.0 million tons less output in Punjab alone if compared with the provincial output target.

Ministry of national food security and research said it assures importers to trade in wheat for countering wheat shortage in the country. State Bank of Pakistan would arrange inter-bank dollar exchange cover to wheat importers, as is provided to other industries.

Price mechanism for imported wheat will be considered, in consultation with the importers in a meeting with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue. Department of plant protection has so far issued import permit to private sector in two phases.

The market price of wheat per 40 kilograms per bag crossed Rs2,000 in different parts of the Punjab. Flour price is expected to go up sharply in months ahead in case of hoarding.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the private sector to import 2.5 million tons of wheat to control prices in the domestic market. Private sector was allowed to import wheat for unlimited period. Regulatory duty of 60 percent, customs duty of 11 percent, sales tax of 17 percent and withholding tax of six percent were abolished.

Provincial governments and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation have already achieved 79 percent of their procurement targets. More than 120 importers have so far shown interest to import wheat in the country.

Food ministry constituted a monitoring committee to look after issues pertaining to the import of wheat. The committee is headed by additional secretary of food ministry as chairman with addition to representative of wheat importers association.