When it pours

Yesterday's heavy rainfall in Karachi prompted debate on what constitutes resilience and what constitutes plain simple lack of governance and political elite apathy. One can safely say that there is no honour or pleasure in being 'resilient' in the face of the non-existent basic infrastructure in our cities. Rain is at least in theory supposed to come as a source of excitement and joy, breaking the summer heat each year. The first rains have already hit parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. But while the one percent delights in the cracking of thunder, the scent of scorched earth hit by the downpour and joy of tea and foods to accompany it, it is easy to forget that the rain brings misery for many who are less privileged and less well-protected.

In katchi abadis around the country, rain immediately turns small streets into bodies of water with sewerage often mingling with the water falling from the clouds that the rest of us perceive as romantic. In smaller houses, some of them built from nothing more than pieces of timber and canvas, rain can also mean a loss of a home for a family or in some cases for many of them. The water which collects on the roads, most notably in Karachi but also in other cities, has in the past turned these into impassable routes which make it especially difficult for those on foot or those using cycles or motorcycles to reach their destinations. The disregard of those in cars for these persons makes their life even more difficult in such circumstances. While rain may bring pleasant weather at least for a limited period of time, it also brings long power cuts especially in lower income localities. The short-circuiting of wires hung too low because authorities simply do not care about the welfare of those who live in these areas creates the hazard that takes the toll on life each year. We regularly read new stories about people, including children, being electrocuted after they accidentally touch a pole or a power cable falls down into a pool of water. This has been a regular issue in Karachi – and something K-Electric will have to focus on at some point, lest more people die due to open wires in the rain.

Children playing in pools of water, as of course they will do to escape the heat are also at risk. Over the last decade, the monsoon has also become a sign when dengue begins to hit populations. Stagnant water can stand for days in some areas and the threat it presents is very real. Rain may fall everywhere in a single city. But rather than uniting people it divides and punishes those who do not have the means to manage the hazards it brings. This reflects on the state of our society, the inequity within it and the need to create more social justice. Apart from anything else, we need governments that at least acknowledge the humans that live in our cities – as humans, who need to live with basic dignity. Which includes the right to live through a monsoon season without worrying about death or homelessness or perpetual darkness.