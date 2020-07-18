I was travelling on the Motorway in the evening along with my family on July 16, 2020 from Islamabad to Peshawar. At 10pm near the Wali Interchange I was in need to call the helpline on 130 for some emergency requirement. I called the emergency number 130 and was put on hold for approximately 15 minutes. I desperately called the number again; this time, I was put on hold for another 20 minutes without any response. Ultimately, to my utter disappointment and frustration, I gave up calling the emergency number and resolved the issue at my own end with great difficulty and effort.

These emergency numbers should always be quick in responding to calls; otherwise the display of the emergency number 130 all along the Motorway is useless. More so, on that particular evening I didn't see any Motorway police between Islamabad and Peshawar. All was rather quiet on the western front.

Col (r) Faqir Tariq

Peshawar