Rolling back

According to international media reports, several countries around the world have registered the worst pandemic days after reopening. These include Brazil, India and parts of the US and a few other countries. This is a pandemic and it is still underway. It has to emerge, reemerge and surge, but unfortunately even in our country we can't see if SOPs are being strictly observed and monitored.

No doubt, everybody has got to die, but many in this land of ours die because of apathy, inactivity and insensitivity – created in Pakistani society by the incumbent rulers.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad