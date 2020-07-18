There are many ideas as to what constitutes an ideal education. A number of factors come together to make an ideal education. Parents have to be concerned with the education of their children. Teachers must be completely devoted to their students' education. Students must have faith in their teachers and the education which they are receiving. Students, parents, and teachers are the key elements in a model education. A good relationship between the three parties is essential to a good education. Parents are an important ingredient to the perfect education. Parents who aren't involved in their children's education only impede the efforts made by teachers and students to create a good education.

Devoted teachers are extremely important to a perfect education. The teacher is just about the most important of the three parties necessary to create a model education. A good teacher is aware of any special needs that certain children may have and is able to help those children adjust to the curriculum accordingly. The final 'ingredient' necessary for creating an ideal education is the student. Students need to be inquisitive, enthusiastic, and eager to learn in the classroom. An ideal education cannot be achieved with one or two pieces of the puzzle missing. The three components work together. For instance, a teacher and a student alone cannot work effectively toward the goal of a perfect education. The child's parent (or parents) must be in communication with the teacher to know how the child is doing academically. The child, the parent, and the teacher must work together in order to create and maintain a perfect educational system.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana