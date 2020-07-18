‘Run for Immunity’ seminar from today

LAHORE: A two-day online “Run for Immunity” seminar under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will begin on Saturday (today).

Five courses and seminars have already been organised by the federation on various aspects of athletics. The seminar will end on Sunday (tomorrow).

Top doctors, scholars and specialist lecturers from around the world will give lectures on the importance of running and athletics to boost immunity. Coaches, trainers and physiotherapists will be eligible to attend the seminar.

The seminar will be attended by participants from nine countries: hosts Pakistan, India, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Iran.