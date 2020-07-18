Rauf tests negative, can now depart for England

LAHORE: Fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested negative in his latest COVID-19 test arranged by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and now is eligible to go to England.

Haris is currently staying at a hotel in Lahore under the supervision of the PCB Medical Panel.

The third group of the national squad that went to England consisted of Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali, and Imran Khan. They were accompanied by masseur Malang Ali.

Spinner Bhatti’s first corona test arranged by the England board was positive but he was allowed the other day to join the team after a test that showed improvement in his symptoms.

A spokesman for the England board said a player tested positive for the remnants of a previous infection.