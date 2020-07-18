Man dies in road accident

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in the Defence Housing Authority. According to the Darakshan police, the accident took place at Sehar Commercial in DHA Phase VI.

After the accident, the police and rescuers reached the accident site and moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Ramzan, son of Rafiq. The police said the deceased was resident of the city’s Korangi area and was hit by a speeding vehicle. The police said a case had been registered against the unknown drivers.

Electrocution

A dry cleaner died from electrocution in the Dehli Colony area in Clifton. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Faisal, son of Maqsood. Police said the deceased was working at his dry clean shop where he received an electric shock after which he passed away. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy, police added.