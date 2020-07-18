With 14,027 defeating COVID-19, Sindh reports highest number of recovered patients in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus claimed 30 more lives during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll 1,952 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday.

“With 30 more deaths overnight due to COVID-19 in the province, the death toll now stands at 1,952. Also, 1,170 more people have tested positive for the contagious disease in the last 24 hours,” the chief minister said in his daily situation report on COVID-19.

For the first time, around 14,027 coronavirus patients have recovered in 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day so far, he added. The total number of patients recovered so far had reached 88,103, constituting a 79 per cent recovery rate, the CM said. “This is encouraging news but we have to continue our efforts to contain it further.”

According to the CM, 21,183 patients are under treatment, of whom 20,355 are in home isolation, 73 at isolation centres and 755 at different hospitals. “The condition of 488 patients is critical while 69 patients have been shifted to ventilators.”

The CM said that 10,299 samples were tested against which 1,170 new cases were detected in a day, constituting an 11 per cent detection rate. “The detection rate has come down considerably but it has to be further controlled.”

So far, he said, 625,501 samples had been tested which detected 111,238 positive cases all over Sindh, constituting an 18 per cent overall detection rate. Murad said that out of 1170 new cases, 477 cases had been detected from Karachi, of whom 153 were from east, 117 from South, 172 from central, 59 from Malir, 48 from Korangi and 28 from west districts.

He said Hyderabad had 96 cases, Khairpur 46, Tharparkar and Sanghar 44 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Sukkur and Korangi 38 each, Mirpurkhas 30, Thatta 29, Naushehroferoze 26, Tando Muhammad Khan 24, Jamshoro 18, Larkana 17, Dadu and Jacobabad 16 each, Shikarpur and Kambar 15 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin nine Umerkot and Kashmore five each.

The chief minister said the coronavirus infection rate had started dropping down but it may not be considered that the epidemic was over. “We all have to abide by the SOPS, including wearing masks, washing hands and observing social distancing, in our daily life.”

‘Unexplained fall’

The presence of a kind of “non-specific immunity” that is unique to the Pakistani people due to multiple exposures to various vaccines, including BCG and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), high humidity in the current monsoon season and a low transmission rate in the peak summer season could be some of the factors slowing down the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, health experts and officials told The News on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that the percentage of COVID-19 positive cases, the number of hospitalised patients and deaths have been declining in Pakistan since the start of July 2020. As far as the reason behind this decrease in cases is concerned, it could mainly be due to the presence of a non-specific immunity that is unique to Pakistanis due to multiple exposure of various vaccines, highly humid weather and low transmission season of respiratory illnesses in the peak summer,” opined Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, a leading epidemiologist and coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Islamabad. Several other leading infectious diseases’ experts and officials also conceded that the percentage of COVID-19 cases had been declining since the start of July 2020 in Pakistan, but they added that nobody knew the reasons behind the slowing down of the pandemic.

They said this phenomenon was also being observed in regional countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Iran, except India where positive cases and the deaths were continuously on the rise

‘Non-specific immunity’

An expert of “emerging infectious diseases”, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, said the presence of “a non-specific, unique” immunity could be one of the reasons that COVID-19 positive cases had started declining cases in Pakistan.

He added that in addition to producing a specific immunity, all vaccines produced an innate, non-specific immunity in the human beings that prevented them from other pathogens also.

“Our population has been exposed to so many vaccines in their lifetimes, including BCG (Bacillus Calmette–Guérin) vaccine, which is primarily used against tuberculosis and OPV, that they must have strong immune responses against several other pathogens, including the novel coronavirus. This non-specific immunity is playing an important role in slowing down the spread of this virus and reduced mortality, as compared to other countries of the world, in Pakistan.”

Dr Safdar maintained that a highly humid weather in the current monsoon season is also playing an important role in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan, saying that due to humidity, air becomes heavy and droplets containing the virus don’t go far when a carrier speaks, coughs or sneezes.

“And lastly, it is low transmission season for respiratory viruses and its transmission in the sunlight is very slow. It is still spreading but mostly in shaded places,” Dr Safdar said.