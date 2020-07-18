PSP chief lashes out at civic agencies’ inaction

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday lashed out at the civic agencies for not cleaning the rain drains despite the warning of urban flooding and termed it a criminal act.

“An emergency situation has emerged in the city, but the local government staff are nowhere to be seen,” said Kamal, who also served as a nazim of Karachi in the past.

Kamal demanded a judicial inquiry into the local government funds, saying that the rains had drowned the city in sewage. “The local government receives Rs500 million annually for the cleaning of drains, but the major drains have not been cleaned, which has increased the fears of the spread of various diseases,” he said. Roads that were already in disrepair have deteriorated further after the rains, leading to an increase in accidents. The Sindh government and the local government had no plans, the PSP chief said. “Meanwhile, the worst power transmission system during the rainy season has become a death knell for the people of Karachi.”

“In the eyes of the rulers, the precious human life has no value,” the PSP supremo deplored. “The only way to control K-Electric is to end its monopoly as soon as possible and issue licenses to several companies to supply electricity, but the rulers are not ready to listen to us,” he said.

Apart from facing load-shedding and extra bills every year, the people of Karachi also faced the loss of human lives due to inefficiency of the power company in the rains, he said.