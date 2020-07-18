Boy abducted two days ago recovered by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers on Friday recovered an abducted boy and handed him over to the family. According to the Rangers spokesperson, a minor boy, namely Arsalan, was abducted from outside his residence in Gohram Goth in Surjani Town two days ago (Wednesday) by unidentified motorcyclists.

After the kidnapping, the spokesperson said, the family registered a case at the Surjani Town police station. The spokesman said when the Rangers carried out a raid, the kidnappers managed to flee the scene, leaving the boy in city’s Surjani area. The spokesperson added that the boy was later handed over to his family and a hunt had been launched to arrest the kidnappers.