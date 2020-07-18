Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked all the municipal agencies in the city to speed up efforts for the drainage of rainwater at the earliest.

In his directives issued on Friday evening after a heavy spell of monsoon rain in the city, he also asked the administrations of different affected districts to especially take care of the residents living in shanty settlements.

He said the district administration concerned and police should readily come into action to deal with any eventuality following the heavy rain in the city. The chief minister further asked the police to keep people away from shoreline as swimming in sea during the spell of heavy monsoon rains could endanger their lives due to high tides.

He directed the traffic police to remain vigilant during rains so to guide people about alternative routes to avoid traffic jams or any other hindrance in traffic movement. Meanwhile, Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah asked all the municipal officers to continue with the process of the de-silting of the storm water drains in the city so as to avoid any emergency situation during the current heavy spell of monsoon rains.

He directed the municipal officials to deploy machinery on all important road intersections in Karachi to drain rainwater to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on important arteries of the city. He told the municipal staffers of the Sindh Solid Waste Management to ensure their presence near storm water drains in the city to speedily resolve any emergency situation regarding the drainage of rainwater.

He said that special drainage arrangements should be made at all underpasses in the city. The local government minister said he had been constantly in touch with all the municipal commissioners posted in the city to provide any emergency help during the rain.

Later, Shah, accompanied with adviser to chief minister on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected various affected sites in the city to oversee the drainage operation.