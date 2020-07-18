Sindh govt, civic agencies fail people again as rain wreaks havoc on Karachi

Karachi’s civic authorities and the Sindh government, as usual, miserably failed to provide relief to the citizens after another heavy spell of rain crippled the city on Friday evening.

With no or unsatisfactory drainage of water from the thoroughfares, massive traffic jams were witnessed on key roads of the city such as University Road, Dalmia Road, Sharea Faisal, Sher Shah Suri Road, Rashid Minhas Road, II Chundrigar Road and roads in the Saddar area, due to which commuters, especially those who were making their way back to their homes from offices, had to spent hours on the roads, braving the downpour from above and the knee-deep water below.

Given how the provincial government and civic agencies had poorly prepared for the monsoon season in the past, the situation on Friday was certainly not unexpected for the citizens. Arisha’s office is on Sharea Faisal near Nursery. “I knew rain will cause destruction. The prediction of heavy rainfall was rife,” she said, adding that she opted to stay at her office until 10pm. “There was no point of leaving the office as we could see directly through our windows how Sharea Faisal was completely flooded. There was no drainage at all.”

She lamented how every year they see the same image of Sharea Faisal even after a mild rainfall in the city and the authorities never come up with any “solid plan of drainage”.

Sameen Hayat was also stuck at Sharea Faisal. “Was on Sharea Faisal around 5:30 today and it was swamped – no sidewalks to be seen, motorcyclists and pedestrian up till their knees in water. Also fully jammed, best bet to turn into one of the side lanes and try and navigate that way if possible,” she wrote on Twitter.

The situation in PECHS and Tariq Road was no less pathetic. The rainwater was flowing with force on the roads, making it impossible for the motorcycle riders to drive their bikes. The cars and rickshaws also could not move while filth and garbage were flowing outside the drains making filthy puddles on roads.

At Punjab Chowrangi also there was a flood-like situation. When they came down from their buildings, employees of several offices were surprised to see their motorcycles floating and cars partially submerged in the rainwater. The bikes were then lifted on footpaths with the help of private security guards of banks, while the car owners were seen helpless.

Whenever a heavy truck passed by the chowrangi, the waves of rainwater hit cars and motorcycle with pressure. Several ambulances and hundreds of cars were stuck at other side of the road until late 11pm.

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s old surgical block was also flooded with knee-deep water after the rainfall. Dr Seemin Jamali said they had to install suction pumps to remove the water.

Korangi Industrial Area, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Causeway, Korangi Expressway, Nursery and Tipu Sultan Road were all choked as the drainage system failed to handle the incoming rainwater.

Posh areas flooded

Civic infrastructure of one of the most upscale areas of the city, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), that comes under the administrative control of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) completely collapsed after the rainfall.

Even in the last rain spell, fountains of sewage gushing out of manholes were witnessed in DHA as sewerage infrastructure could not work. On Friday, the rainwater entered inside houses on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz while Khayaban-e-Shamsheer was also completely flooded.

It is pertinent to mention here that after repeated warnings of urban flooding from the met department, the CBC had started cleaning the rainwater drains just last week and claimed to have cleaned 80 per cent of the drains on the first day of its cleanliness drive.

Resident of DHA and freelance journalist Ebad Ahmed tweeted on the situation: “PPP is running the province over a decade, MQM’s mayor has made enough fortune with his wheel and deal but always laments over lack of funds to clean rainwater drains, PTI has won majority of the seats from the city in last polls. And this is what the city is today.”

Ineffective efforts

Amid all these miseries of the public, officials of different tiers of government sprang into action to help out the people but their isolated efforts could not improve the situation.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and visited various areas of the city after the rainfall. He monitored pumps installed by the corporation on II Chundrigar Road, Burnes Road and Shaheen Complex for the drainage of water.

The mayor directed the city wardens to remain vigilant on roads to help citizens stuck in the flood. Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani directed all the local government agencies to remain on ground and make efforts for the drainage of rainwater. He directed the traffic police officials to help maintain the flow of traffic.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), suction pumps were installed at the choking points of the city for the drainage of water. The newly appointed KWSB managing director, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, also visited different areas of the city and monitored the drainage work.

Power outages

The heavy rainfall that started at around 4:30pm on Friday caused power outages in various areas of the city, many of which had not received power back till the filing of this story late on Friday night.

Parts of DHA, Clifton, Korangi, Federal B Area, PIB Colony, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Garden, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, SITE, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Scheme 33 and Malir remained devoid of electricity.

Of the 1,800 feeders of K-Electric (KE), 250 tripped due to the rainfall. In most of the areas, power was not restored due to the fear of electrocution cases.

Resident of the Chappal Luxury Beach apartments in Clifton Block 4 complained of no electricity since 4pm on Friday. One of the residents told The News how he could not work from home in the evening due to the power outage. “As I started my office work, there was a power outage which wasn’t restored until 11pm.”

A resident of Martin Quarters shared how they faced intermittent power cuts after the rain started in the area. Residents of Jamshed Quarters suffered intermittent power outages similarly.

“Power failure occurred at around 4pm, but it was restored at around 6pm, which was followed by another power breakdown at 9pm, which wasn’t restored till 10:30pm,” shared one of the residents.

The Malir Khokrapar area was also without power which was not restored till late night. Residents came out on roads after 7:30pm when it stopped raining due to the power cut. “We have COVID-19 patients at our small homes,” said one of the residents, Farhan Ali. “It becomes miserable for them to confine themselves in one room without electricity,” he stated, adding that it was the reason why other members of the house went outside, leaving the patient alone after opening all the doors and windows for ventilation.

There was also a complete blackout on the entire Sharea Faisal, said one of the commuters, Zeeshan Ahmed, who made his way through the artery towards Malir.

KE’s statement

The power utility, however, maintained that there was no major power issue in the city after the rainfall on Friday.

“Power supply remained intact in the city during the fresh wave of monsoon rains. However, power supply to a few low-lying areas including Orangi, Korangi, small pockets of DHA, Baldia, Gulshan and Bin Qasim as well as in areas with a high incidence of kundas was temporarily suspended in the interest of public safety,” read a statement issued by KE.

The power utility claimed that the presence of its teams had been felt across the city as they remained engaged in restoring power as soon as possible while adhering to necessary safety protocols in view of the standing water.

A KE spokesperson said, “KE teams remained fully alert following prediction of rain and responded swiftly to restore electricity to affected areas. While waterlogging in few low-lying areas caused difficulty in restoration work, power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB pumping stations, and the airport remained unaffected throughout. While senior management of the company was overseeing the overall restoration work, KE teams also faced difficulties in reaching out to some of the areas due to standing water on roads that resulted in traffic jams in various parts of the city.”

The power utility said it regretted inconvenience caused to customers due to the inclement weather. It advised its consumers to stay away from any broken wires, electric poles and transformers especially during the rainy and windy weather and also never use illegal means (kundas) to extract power.

KE said it was monitoring the situation and its teams remained on high alert in view of the prediction of more rain over the next two days.