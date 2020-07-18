93,733 challan tickets issued in 16 days

LAHORE: The City traffic police issued 93,733 challan tickets to bike and car drivers in the last 16 days. Traffic police issued 7,957 tickets to bike and car drivers for not displaying prescribed registration number plates.

As many as 2,616 tickets were issued on broken lights and 2443 tickets were issued for not displaying registration number plates. As many as 934 vehicles were ticketed for having unreadable number plates to avoid e-challan.