Call to inculcate digital thinking into children

LAHORE:University of Management & Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that we as a nation must consistently empower our children to keep up with the newest ways of learning with 21st century concepts.

In a press release, he said it was the foremost responsibility of parents, teachers and policymakers to inculcate digital thinking in schoolgoing children which would inspire them to channelise their respective creativity. Learning of web-based applications and tools must be at forefront as this initiative would promote digital education system in Pakistan, he added.