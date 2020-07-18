2 petrol pumps sealed

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Friday sealed two patrol pumps in the City. ACE sealed Zahoor filling Station at Bhoptaian Chowk and Star Petroleum on Raiwind Road after they were found giving less measurement to customers. The ACE also checked many other patrol pumps following public complaints. The ACE regional director said that public should use app and lodge their complaints if they find less measurement at patrol pumps.