EPD drafts law amendments

LAHORE:The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has drafted four new law amendments to streamline the hundreds of pending cases of NoCs, which were earlier pending due to unavailability of penalty rules.

This was informed by Punjab Environment Minister Bao Muhammad Rizwan in a press conference held on Friday at EPD head office. Environment Secretary Zahid Hussain, EPA DG Ashar Abbass Zaidi and other senior officials were also present.

Talking to the media, Minister Bao Rizwan said that earlier the department had been following the federal rules since 2012 regarding the administrative penalty rules, handling of hazardous substances, and handling of batteries. Now, the EPD has drafted the rules for the purpose and all these rules would be placed for public consultation and would be placed for approval from the cabinet soon, he added.

Bao Rizwan said “We have also established a one-window cell for the public and now all the cases and complaints, follow-ups would be available on EPA website and online status of any kind of information would be available on a single click.”

After the approval of the draft, the department will give two months deadline to all industrial units to obtain the NoC and to take remedial measures to control the pollution and after that strict action would be initiated against the units on violations, the minister added.

He also said that strict action would be taken against the hazardous waste handlers besides the units producing the adulterated lubricants for vehicles. To a query, he said that the department had been working hard day and night and besides the environmental pollution issues the department was also dealing with dengue and smog related issues.

farmer-friendly measures: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Friday assured the Punjab Assembly that the government would take all farmer-friendly measures.

While summoning the debate on agriculture, Nauman Langrial, who belongs to Sahiwal district, said the government was introducing new schemes for the sector regarding wheat, seeds, pesticides and sugarcane.

The government also tabled The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill 2020 in the House, which was referred to the relevant standing committee. After the completion of the agenda, Chairman of Panel Mian Shafi adjourned the session till Monday.