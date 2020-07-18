Steps for drainage of rainwater reviewed

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab and Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures for timely drainage of rainwater during monsoon and protection from possible floods.

The meeting held at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office was attended by PDMA Director General Raja Khurram Shehzad, divisional commissioners and other officers concerned.

The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting about the steps taken so far for drainage of rainwater and flood control in their respective divisions. They informed that all the departments concerned, including Wasa, have been activated for de-silting of watercourses and canals and eliminate encroachments in the rivers in different districts.

The relief commissioner directed all the divisional commissioners to ensure effective monitoring of all the activities.