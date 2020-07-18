‘Foolproof security to be provided during Eid, Muharram’

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasion of Eidul Aza and during the sacred programmes of Muharramul Haram, including majalis and processions.

Chairing crime review meetings of City and Cantt divisions separately, he said that Eidul Aza and Muharram were the top priority of Lahore police as City division was the most sensitive area in the wake of Muharram. He said that around 1190 majalis and 235 mourning processions would be held this year in City division. Police officers should maintain constant liaison with the members of the peace committees, religious leaders of all schools of thought and license holders of majalis to sort out all the related issues and disputes amicably well before time to ensure peace, law and order and security in the city, he added.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad also attended the meetings. The SP City and SP Cantt briefed DIG Operations about the performance of their respective divisions in the meetings. Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers to repeatedly check vulnerable and sensitive establishments in the wake of general threats of any possible terrorist or crime activity. Each and every SHO should have all the updated knowledge and information of the human resource, logistics and the matters related to public order. Favoritism would be discouraged at all levels, he added. He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to take strict action against kite flying, firing into the air and wheelie in their respective areas and initiate coordinated efforts to eradicate gambling and prostitution as well. He said that police officers should focus on hotspots of motorbike theft and robbery.

The DIG Operations said that SDPOs should personally monitor the performance of the SHOs and report to their respective SPs on a regular basis in this regard. SHOs with consistent poor performance or involved in any corruption and violation of code of conduct would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them on any complaint.

He said that target to arrest proclaimed and target offenders should be met in given timeframe. Concrete measures are being taken to strengthen the police stations and capacity building of the police force, Ashfaq Khan concluded.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad directed police officers to improve night patrolling, discipline and conduct in public. There will be zero tolerance on the complainants of torture of under-trial accused and private lock-ups, he warned.

Computerisation: A meeting on police software upgrade was held under the chairmanship of the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad, Punjab Information Technology Board representatives and other senior officers.

It was decided in the meeting to computerise all the order books of the police wings. The Lahore police chief directed the officers concerned to centralise the record of all the personnel and said that all the rewards, punishments and show-cause notices would be issued through HRMIS. All transfers and postings should also be done through HRMIS and the software should be upgraded.