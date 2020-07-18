Next elections will be held on time: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has warned the opposition parties against launching of anti-government movement for forcing early elections, saying the PTI government was not afraid of opposition’s threats of agitation and added that next general elections would be held on time after the completion of PTI government’s five-year term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard for the progress and prosperity of the country rather than pursuing his own personal benefits, he said on Friday while addressing a meeting at Governor’s House with PTI representatives and office-bearers from different districts of Punjab.

The governor said construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam would not only fulfill the electricity needs of the country but would also provide ample water for irrigation.

“The PTI government was making tough decisions to ensure prosperity of the country. We are introducing reforms and ensuring merit in institutions at every level,” he said. Emphasising that PTI’s priority was the public welfare, he advised the opposition leadership to wait patiently for the general elections of 2023 instead of giving threats of protests. He warned that those trying to disrupt or discredit the accountability process would never succeed in their designs, emphasising that Pakistan could not make progress without eliminating corruption and it was the top agenda of PTI manifesto. He said the corrupt people no matter how influential would have to face accountability at every cost.

Chaudhry Sarwar said PTI’s policies were aimed at providing relief to the people. He said more than Rs153 billion had been distributed among deserving families without any political discrimination through Ehsas Programme. He said all countrymen, including the businessmen, should follow government SOPs to contain the spread of virus on Eidul Azha.