LWMC, workers settle issues

LAHORE:The management of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) amicably settled all issues with its union while the Punjab government transferred Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the demand of union.

Officials said an important meeting was held at LWMC head office with Managing Director Muhammad Aslam Rao in chair regarding negotiations with Clean City Labor Union. They said the meeting was attended by GM Operations Sohail Malik, GM HR & Admin Farrukh Butt, President Clean City Labour Union Malik Ijaz, General Secretary Shahidur Rehman and others here Friday.

LWMC MD stated that the welfare of staff was our mutual responsibility and also top priority. In this regard, the department is working tirelessly. He said that the role of union was positive and the department was standing with them through thick and thin.

All relevant issues raised like corona incentive, health coverage will be presented to the board of directors on priority without any delay. He also said that workers were the asset of the organisation and without their core support and dedication LWMC cannot work properly. The Company workers have been working tirelessly even during COVID-19 and being the frontline warriors their efforts were highly commendable.

The company MD assured the union representatives that all their legal issues would be addressed. Concluding the meeting, the LWMC MD submitted that prior to Eidul Azha we will be giving our best by providing exceptional cleanliness services to the Lahorites.