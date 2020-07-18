IGP all praise for SI who did doctorate

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that completion of PhD degree during police service is a unique aspect of honour and Sub-Inspector Dr Muhammad Irfan of Punjab Police, Lahore, has enhanced the respect and prestige of the department and all force by acquiring the degree.

He said that PhD degree of Muhammad Irfan in difficult subject of chemistry from historical educational institution, Government College University Lahore, reflects hard work and intelligence of force that officers and officials of Punjab police are not less than anyone with respect to abilities and capabilities. He said that SI Dr Muhammad Irfan acquired higher education along with keeping his duties first and performed his duties with diligence which shows his professionalism, zeal for knowledge and full hard work, said the IG during a meeting at Central Police Office on Friday.

The IG awarded cash prize and ceremonial certificate to Dr Muhammad Irfan for his remarkable feat. Dr Muhammad Irfan thanked the IG for encouragement and cash prize and said, “My spirit and commitment have been increased by encouragement from the chief of the department and my responsibilities have also enhanced with it because increase in educational status.” He said he would use his abilities and skills for the protection of wealth and lives of people and for provision of justice and service delivery to the citizens. The IG said that intelligent and capable officers and officials like Dr Muhammad Irfan are an asset to the Police Department and steps would be taken for their encouragement in future too. SI Dr Muhammad Irfan is currently serving as Incharge Investigation at Wahdat Colony.

GCU awards PhD: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has awarded a PhD to Ms. Sidra Shafiq in the field of physics. Sidra Shafiq completed her research on "Hydrogen-like ions in super-intense laser filed" under the supervision of Dr Atif Shahbaz. Later, she successfully defended her PhD thesis in an online defence conducted by an American professor and attended by a large number of students and faculty members. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also graced the event and congratulated the scholar on completing the PhD.