Anti-polio campaign in Punjab from 20th

LAHORE:The anti-polio campaign in Punjab will resume on 20 July after a four-month hiatus due to the corona pandemic.

Initially, polio vaccination activities will be carried out in union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock as a case response. To review the arrangements for the campaign, a meeting jointly chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik was held here Friday.

Primary Health Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of District Health Authority participated through a video link.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that efforts to eradicate polio were facing more challenges in urban areas. He said that due to the disruption in the campaign, children up to the age of five years are at risk of contracting poliovirus. He directed Primary Health Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman to prepare a comprehensive plan to improve EPI coverage along with the campaign against polio.

The chief secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to monitor the anti-polio campaign in the districts themselves and keep a regular watch on the situation, adding that any negligence would not be tolerated at all. He said that he would personally review the performance on a monthly basis in this regard. He directed the officers to ensure 100 percent coverage in the campaign, saying that a single case report would be tantamount to complete failure. He said that in order to eradicate polio, it was necessary to work with national spirit and the relevant departments in collaboration with international organisations should play an active role in controlling this deadly disease. He took a briefing from the deputy commissioners of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and DG Khan on anti-polio activities in their respective districts.

The Secretary Primary Health informed the meeting that the campaign would be launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock from July 20 as a case response and it would continue for five days.

During the drive, a target has been set to administer the polio vaccine to a total of 317,783 children in 58 union councils. He said that a comprehensive strategy had been prepared to launch a full-fledged campaign in other districts of the province from 17 August. He said that so far this year four cases of polio have been reported in the province.