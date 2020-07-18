198 patients recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours

LAHORE:The Punjab government has released the data and statistics about facilities, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from the provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here Friday.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, around 61,204 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 198 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan has said that 8,194 beds are unoccupied out of 8,902 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,184 beds are unoccupied out of 2,385 reserved.

Barrister Nabeeel Awan said that in Punjab Isolation Wards, 5,442 beds are available out of 5,765 reserved for corona patients. In Isolation Wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,580 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 2,240 beds are unoccupied out of 2,545 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 442 beds are unoccupied out of 508. Secretary SHME Department said that in entire Punjab, 507 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 166 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, the secretary SHME added. He informed that on directions from health minister, the facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province. The treatment to patients is being provided according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

‘PINS to introduce improved management system’: Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood has announced introducing the best management system in the institute so that patients from the provinces other than Punjab can also get the best possible environment, information and high quality medical facilities there.

This was stated by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood while talking to the administrative doctors in a meeting here on Friday. He said the policy of one attendant for one patient in the hospital should be implemented in letter and spirit. However, he said, in addition to the intensive care ICU, visitors in other wards will also be allowed to meet patients within the stipulated time.

The PINS executive director said the doctors, nurses and other employees who provided the best treatment to the patients without caring for their own lives during the corona epidemic would be awarded with certificates of appreciation and a function will be organised at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in this regard very soon.