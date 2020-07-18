Man dies in well collapse

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man died after the wall of an under-construction well caved in at Malik Park on Friday.

The victim identified as Abdul Rehman was busy digging the well for sewerage purpose with another man. He was at the deep end of the well while the other man was standing at the brink. During work, the wall of another underground well just slipped. Resultantly, he was trapped under the debris. Nearby people called rescue teams. They removed the body of the victim.

Monitoring: A meeting held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Friday reviewed the law and order situation and decided to further tighten the monitoring of the crime hotspots through the PSCA’s cameras. The meeting chaired by MD Rao Sardar Ali Khan was attended by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and other senior and junior officers.