Sat Jul 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

‘Govt working for welfare of masses’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

PAKPATTAN: MPA Mrs Sajida Yousaf has said that the government is working for the welfare of the people. Talking to newsmen here on Friday, the MPA said that the opposition must wait for next three years for elections. She said that economic reforms initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan would make the country economically strong.

RAIN: The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Friday. The rain turned weather pleasant. However, the rainwater entered the houses of low-lying areas created problems for the people.

