Bara residents protest power suspension

BARA: The Mushtarika Afridi Committee in Akakhel protested against power suspension and asked the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) to functionalize the feeders forthwith.

The protesters blocked the Frontier Road for several hours. The protesters burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the Tesco officials. The protesters criticised some political leaders for creating hurdles in the execution of development projects in Bara. They said that Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi had specified four feeders for Akakhel area. They protesters alleged that Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi and Tesco chief were interfering in the functioning of the feeders. They alleged that Iqbal Afridi was creating hurdles for the execution of development schemes in Bara. The enraged protesters added that the MNA was not sincere with the local people and he did not develop development in the underdeveloped area. They asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the MNA and other officials interfering in development projects. Later, the officials of Tesco and tehsildar Bara Said Asif Ali Shah assured the protesters that their issues would be resolved. After negotiation, the protesters dispersed peacefully and re-opened the road to traffic.