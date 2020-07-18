Cedar trees being cut down in Swat

MINGORA: The people here on Friday complained that precious cedar trees were being cut down in Badai village in Mankial valley, but the authorities concerned were least bothered to take action. According to locals, the timber mafia was busy cutting and smuggling precious cedar trees that had adversely affected the natural beauty and climate of the region. The tourists also demanded strict action against the timber mafia. “The administration has failed to protect the precious trees. I ask Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against the culprits,” Amjad Ali, a tourist said. “Two years back, I visited this area, and today I can see that almost 25 percent of trees have been cut down,” claimed Fazal Khaliq, a social worker from Mingora. When contacted, Range Officer Mian Said Akbar Jan told this scribe that no-one was allowed to cut the valuable trees and those who found guilty would be punished. “As per rules the local are allowed to cut the trees as per their allotted quota, but no one can break the law,” he added. De-forestation in Swat valley is a long-standing problem. The locals have asked the provincial governments to help preserve the forest.